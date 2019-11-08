WASHINGTON — Police are looking for a missing 68-year-old man from Southeast, D.C.

According to police, Reginald Cullen was last seen in the 400 block of Oakwood Street, Southeast on Friday.

Police described Cullen as a black male with a medium complexion. He's 5--foot-4, weighs 160 lbs and has black and gray hair and a full beard. Officials said he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black jeans, a gray and blue baseball cap and brown shoes.

Police said he might be in need of medication.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cullen to call (202) 727-9099.

