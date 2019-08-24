WASHINGTON — Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy from Southwest D.C.

Ezana Warley was last seen in the 3900 block of 2nd Street, Southwest on Thursday, according to a missing persons report.

Warley is described as a black male with a dark brown complexion. He's 6-foot-4, weighs 220 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Warley was last seen wearing blue and white pants and a white T-shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Warley to call (202) 727-9099.

