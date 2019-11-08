WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Southeast.

Officials said Isis Pearson was last seen in the 400 block of Burbank Street, Southeast on Saturday.

Pearson is described as a black female with a medium complexion. She's five feet tall, weighs 115 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a white dress and one black dress shoe.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pearson to call (202) 727-9099.

