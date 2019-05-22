BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County police needs your help locating a missing 14-year-old from Bethesda.

Xiresse West-Owens was last seen on the morning of May 11 leaving his home in the 6300 block of Greentree Road, according to police.

Xiresse West-Owens is described in a police report as a black male, 5-foot-8 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has black hair which is shaved short on the sides and brown eyes.

West-Owens does have family in Baltimore County, Md.

Police and family said they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Xiresse West-Owens should call police at 301-279-8000, or 240-773-5400.