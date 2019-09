WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old, Kenneth Dorsey, who hasn't been seen since Monday.

Kenneth was last seen in the 300 block of 51st Street NE.

Police said he was wearing a gray hooded jacket, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

