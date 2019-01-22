WASHINGTON — Police need your help locating a missing 11-year-old from Southeast, D.C.

Lisa Thompson was last seen in the 4900 block of A Street SE around 11 a.m. on Monday.

She is described by police as 4'7" black female with medium complexion, weighing 116 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black coat, pink and gray pajamas with a tiger on the shirt and black Nike shoes.

Monday night temperatures are expected to drop in the single digits.

If you have any information about Lisa's whereabouts, please call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.