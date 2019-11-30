TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Prince George's County Police are asking the public to help them find a critical missing 100-year-old woman.

Sadie Sweat was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Fisher Road in Temple Hills, Maryland. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, red white and blue t-shirt, blue sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Sweat is described as 5'4" and weighing 174 pounds.

Anyone with information about Sweat is encouraged to contact the Prince George's County police immediately at 301-749-5064.

Maryland currently has 210 active missing persons reports. Sweat is the only case currently open in Temple Hills.

