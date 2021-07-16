Child found outside in White Oak; Police searching for parents

Montgomery County Police found the child, believed to be 3 or 4 years old, unattended outside.

WHITE OAK, Md. — A child found wandering the streets of White Oak Thursday night is being looked after by police as officers search for his parents.

Officers from Montgomery County Police's Third District Station are trying to locate the parents or guardians of a boy, thought to be 3 or 4 years old, who was found outside and and alone in the 1700 block of January Drive in White Oak, Maryland.

A call came in around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night regarding the boy, police said. Responding officers found the child and tried to track down his parents with the help of people in the neighborhood. When no one was found, officers took the boy to the Third District Station, where he's currently being cared for, while the search for his parents or guardians continues, police said.