5-year-old boy missing from Prince George's County

Joyner was believed to be last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and gray socks.
Credit: Prince George's County Police Department

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Prince George's County police are asking for the public's help locating a 5-year-old boy who disappeared late Saturday night.

Markquelle Joyner had last been seen Saturday, Feb. 11, around 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Parkland Drive in District Heights, Maryland, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 301-516-5230.

No other details were immediately made available.

