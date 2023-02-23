Amber Alert: Toddler taken in stolen vehicle in Prince George's Co.

The car is described as a 2015 brown Nissan Armada with license plate LEP1350.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An Amber Alert has been issued after a toddler was taken in a stolen car in Prince George's County Thursday night.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers were called to the 5300 block of Marlboro Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland just before 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a car had been stolen with a toddler in the backseat.

The car is described as a 2015 brown Nissan Armada with license plate LEP1350.

According to a tweet from the Amber Alert account, the toddler is Blake Morgan who is 3 years old. He is described as a young Black boy who is 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red undershirt and a red/blue jacket.

Police say the suspect is an adult male wearing a long-sleeve gray jacket, white shirt, gray sweatpants, and black Nike shoes. Officers urge those who may spot him to not take action but instead call 911.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.