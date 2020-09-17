Amber Alert canceled: 17-year-old found, suspect in custody in Stafford County, police say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from a convenience store by a 19-year-old man Wednesday night has been located and is safe. The 19-year-old suspect is in custody.
Selena Fernandez, 17, of Spotsylvania was forcibly taken from the Courthouse Valero in the 2100 block of Jefferson Davis Highway by Rodney Richards, Jr. around 9 p.m., officials said.
Police said a witness told them that Fernandez entered the store "visibly distraught." They said Fernandez asked to use the phone to call a relative for a ride and a clerk gave her one. Then Richards came into the store and took the phone from Fernandez, witnesses told police. They said Richards removed Fernandez from the store by force.
Officials said Fernandez was safely located around 9 a.m. Thursday, and that Richards is now in custody.
Additional details were not immediately released Thursday. Stay with WUSA9 for any updates to this story as they come into our newsroom.