Amber Alert canceled: 17-year-old found, suspect in custody in Stafford County, police say

Police say Selena Fernandez has been safely found after she was forcibly taken from a convenience store located on Jefferson Davis Highway in Virginia.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from a convenience store by a 19-year-old man Wednesday night has been located and is safe. The 19-year-old suspect is in custody.

Selena Fernandez, 17, of Spotsylvania was forcibly taken from the Courthouse Valero in the 2100 block of Jefferson Davis Highway by Rodney Richards, Jr. around 9 p.m., officials said.

Police said a witness told them that Fernandez entered the store "visibly distraught." They said Fernandez asked to use the phone to call a relative for a ride and a clerk gave her one. Then Richards came into the store and took the phone from Fernandez, witnesses told police. They said Richards removed Fernandez from the store by force.

Officials said Fernandez was safely located around 9 a.m. Thursday, and that Richards is now in custody.

The Sheriff's Office is happy to report that Selena Fernandez has been safely located. The suspect, Rodney Richards, Jr., is in custody. We would like to thank the public for their assistance. — StaffordCoSheriff (@staffcosheriff) September 17, 2020