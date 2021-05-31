FOUND: AMBER Alert canceled for missing 3-year-old and 4-year-old girls

Virginia State Police canceled the alert, saying the children have been safely located.

RICHMOND, Va. — UPDATE: Authorities have canceled an AMBER Alert issued for two missing girls in Richmond, saying the two girls have been located and are safe.

----

An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing girls believed to have been abducted on Sunday.

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued the AMBER Alert on behalf of the Richmond City Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on May 30 at noon.

The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, authorities said.

Ariah Givens is 4 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. She's about 3 feet tall and 30 pounds, possibly wearing a white shirt. Skylar Givens is 3 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes, also about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, also possibly wearing a white shirt, according to police.

Police say the children are believed to have been abducted by Larry Whack. Whack is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He's about 6 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He is possibly wearing a black hoodie with a Virginia Beach logo, green and black camo pants and green, blue and yellow shoes.

Whack may be driving a silver 2009 Ford Fusion with Virginia license plate 83BRAT

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Richmond City Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on May 30, 2021 at 1200 hours. pic.twitter.com/ngKPSxGviG — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) May 31, 2021