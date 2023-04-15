Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old girl abducted in Virginia

Authorities say the child is believed to be in extreme danger.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 9-year-old Brielle Alexis Marie Silver after police say she was abducted in Virginia Saturday morning.

Detectives believe the child is in extreme danger.

At 10 a.m., the child abduction is believed to have occurred.

Police say the Brielle was last seen on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News, Virginia.

Brielle is described as a biracial 9-year-old girl, with brown hair in a ponytail, brown eyes, 4-foot-7, and weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts, and no shoes.

Investigators say she may be wearing dolphin earrings.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Bethany Renae Dawn Gould who is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say the pair may be traveling in a gray 2005 Mercury Mariner with Alabama tag 32BM568.

For further information, contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-727-2500 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts.

