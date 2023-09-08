2 teenage girls vanish from Alexandria, police say

Police are asking for the public's help to find the two 13-year-old girls.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Two teenage girls are missing from Alexandria and police need your help to find them. The circumstances of their disappearance are still under investigation.

Police are searching for Wendy Cante and Asley Amado-Estrada. Both are 13 years old. The two were last seen in the 3800 block of Executive Avenue on Sept. 7 around 10 p.m.

Wendy is described as about 5 feet tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, light blue shorts and black Crocs. Asley is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink pants and white Crocs.

Police searched the area using the Fairfax 1 helicopter late Thursday, but were not successful.

If anyone has seen the girls or has information on the whereabouts of Wendy and Asley should contact 911 or call Alexandria Police Department's non-emergency number at 703-746-4444.

Tips can be anonymous, according to police.