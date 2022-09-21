x
Missing

Police search for woman last seen leaving Silver Spring hospital

Earline Harris was last seen leaving Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 74-year-old woman is missing after leaving a Silver Spring hospital and police are asking for the public's help to find her. 

Earline Harris was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 20, leaving Holy Cross Hospital, police said. Harris is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white cardigan, yellow socks and Crocs shoes. 

Police say they are concerned for her welfare, and anyone who knows where she might be should contact police at (301) 279-8000 or (240) 773-6884. 

Credit: MCPD

