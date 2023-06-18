DC Police search for missing 12-year-old girl

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department investigators are asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old girl missing since Friday. Police say Mariah Cherry Goodwin was last seen in the 1700 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast, around 2:15 p.m. She has not been heard from since.
Mariah is described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance have not been made public. Mariah is considered a critically missing child because of her age
Anyone who may know where Mariah is should contact The Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or MPD's Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.
Investigators have not released any additional information as of Saturday morning. The investigation is active and ongoing.
