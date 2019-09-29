WASHINGTON — D.C. police need your help in locating a 16-year-old girl from Southeast, D.C.

Melaysia Garrett was last seen near the 1300 block of Congress Street, SE on August 25, but her whereabouts in the last month are unknown.

The incident was reported to authorities on Sep.25.

Authorities describe Melaysia as a black female with a medium complexion. She's 4-foot-11 with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Melaysia to call (202) 727-9099.

