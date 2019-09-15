WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from Southwest.

Robee Battle was last seen in the 100 block of Danbury Street, Southwest on Friday, a missing persons report said.

Police described Battle as a black female with a medium complexion. She's 4-foot-11, weighs 100 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, black and white pants and white sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Battle to call (202) 727-9099.

