HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County police have found the 76-year-old woman who has age-related health issues that "could be affecting her memory and ability to find her way back home," police said.

Doris Gunter was last seen leaving her house for her nightly walk around 7 p.m., but didn't return home. That's when her family contacted police.

She was believed to be on foot and doesn't have a cell phone with her. Police said a search of the area over the last several hours was unsuccessful.

Gunter is described as a black female, who's 5-foot-5 and approximately 150 lbs, wearing a white button-down shirt, a black and white checked vest, tan pants, a black head scarf, black shoes and a brown wallet.

