WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Northeast.
Tyra Whitfield was last seen in the 3700 block of Hayes Street Northwest on Thursday.
Whitfield is described as a black female with a dark brown complexion. She's 5-foot-6, weighs 116 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Whitfield was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan pants, a navy blue jacket and black shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Whitfield to call (202) 727-9099.
