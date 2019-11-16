WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Northeast.

Tyra Whitfield was last seen in the 3700 block of Hayes Street Northwest on Thursday.

Whitfield is described as a black female with a dark brown complexion. She's 5-foot-6, weighs 116 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Whitfield was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan pants, a navy blue jacket and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Whitfield to call (202) 727-9099.

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 15-year-old boy from Southeast

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 11-year-old boy from Southwest

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.