WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 70-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

Sylvia Martins was last seen in the 4900 block of Astor Place, Southeast Saturday.

Police described Martins as a black female with a medium complexion. She's 5-foot-4, weighs 170 lbs and has brown eyes and black and gray hair. She was last seen wearing black pants and a purple coat. She's using a wheelchair, and may be in need of medicine.

D.C. police are asking anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Martins to call (202) 727-9099.

