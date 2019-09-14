WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl from Southeast.

According to police, Antwonia Hardy was last seen in the 200 block of I Street, Southeast on Friday.

Hardy is described as a black female with a dark brown complexion. She's 4-foot-8, weighs 140 lbs and has brown hair shaved on both sides with black and brown eyes.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white flip flops.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hardy to call (202) 727-9099.

