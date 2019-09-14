WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy from Southeast.

According to police, Gregory Bush was last seen in the 200 block of I Street, Southeast on Friday.

RELATED: FOUND: 15-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia

Bush is described as a black male with a medium brown complexion. He's 5-foot-8, weighs 140 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a purple skull cap, a blue shirt, dark jeans and white sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bush to call (202) 727-9099.

RELATED: MISSING: 15-year-old from Reston, Virginia

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.