WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Southeast.

Amoni Gomes was last seen in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace Southeast on Saturday, police said.

Gomes is described as a black female with a medium complexion. She's 5-foot-5, weighs 110 lbs and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police don't know what she might be wearing.

D.C. police are asking anyone with information on Gomes to call (202) 727-9099.

