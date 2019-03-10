BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County Police are looking for a missing man from Bethesda.

Police believe 81-year-old Fernando Ponce was last seen on Bethesda Ave., in Bethesda around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He was last seen wearing blue pants with a light blue shirt and a gray suit jacket.

RELATED: LOCATED: 78-year-old woman from Virginia. She may need medication

Family members believe that Ponce had taken the Metro to the Library of Congress but never returned.

Pone is 5-foot-7, weighs 150 lbs and has gray hair.

Police and family are concerned for Ponce’s welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ponce is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000.

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 64-year-old woman from DC

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.