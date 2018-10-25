SUITLAND, Md. -- The Prince George's County Police Department needs your help locating a missing teenager.

Police say 17-year-old Ranehja Johnson was last seen on Tuesday, October 23 in the 4200 block of Suitland Road.

Johnson is described as a black female, 5'6" tall and weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red scarf, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Central Region at (301) 772-4911.

