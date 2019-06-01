A 17-year-old girl from Prince George's County is being sought after she was last seen Saturday evening in the Leesburg area, according to Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Valencia Duke was last seen in the 16400 block of Meadowview Court around 7:40 p.m.

She is described as being 5'2" tall and weighs 123 pounds. She has long black hair that she was last seen wearing pulled back. The teenager was last seen dressed in a yellow sweatshirt, light blue pants and black and red sneakers.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, along with Fairfax County police and the Virginia State police have searched the area for the 17-year-old.

Anyone with any information regarding her possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.