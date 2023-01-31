Missing Dallas Zoo monkeys found by police

The two emperor tamarin monkeys had gone missing on Monday. Authorities believe they were intentionally taken.

DALLAS — The two emperor tamarin monkeys that were believed to have been taken from the Dallas Zoo have been found, zoo officials said.

Police said that the monkeys were found around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday inside a closet at an abandoned building in Lancaster based on a tip.

The vacant house had been the subject of a previous investigation involving exotic animals being kept at the location, police said.

Animal feces and a room containing pigeons were found at the house, police said. The monkeys were inside a closet in another bedroom. A water jug containing dead fish and several domestic cats were also found inside the residence.

Detectives also seized electronics at the location, police said, and animal cruelty detectives investigated the living conditions for the animals kept there.

Investigators spoke with relatives of a possible suspect, police said, but the investigation is still ongoing.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

The Dallas Zoo said its crews responded and transported the monkeys back to the zoo. The monkeys will be evaluated by zoo veterinarians.

These are pictures of the missing Dallas Zoo Monkeys when they were found. https://t.co/zXrkiCu7eW pic.twitter.com/4sAszgA7KO — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) February 1, 2023

On Monday morning, Dallas Zoo crews discovered that the two monkeys were missing from their habitat and that it appeared their habitat was "intentionally compromised."

According to the zoo, crews had searched the monkeys' habitat and the zoo grounds but did not locate them. Dallas police were called in to assist and believed through an initial investigation that the monkeys were taken, according to the zoo.

EXCLUSIVE: This is video I just obtained of the Dallas Zoo monkeys being found. https://t.co/zXrkiCu7eW pic.twitter.com/kLQnjEfume — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) February 1, 2023

Dallas police said that employees reported the monkeys' enclosure had been cut open.

The police department on Tuesday released an image of a person that detectives wanted to speak to in regards to the missing monkeys.

Dallas Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured individual. Detectives are looking to speak with the man in regard to the two tamarin monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo.

Anyone with information- call 214-671-4509. pic.twitter.com/VVvvHFAdgJ — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 31, 2023

The missing emperor tamarin monkeys were the fourth suspicious event to have occurred at the zoo within just a month.

On Jan. 21, an endangered vulture was found dead from a "suspicious" wound, which is under investigation.

The police department is also investigating fencing that appeared to be intentionally cut at the habitats for the clouded leopards and Langur monkeys. One of the clouded leopards escaped on Friday, Jan. 13, and was eventually found on the zoo grounds.

Meanwhile, across the region, the Fort Worth Zoo has confirmed that it has increased patrols of its facilities both during the day and night in light of the issues at the Dallas Zoo. In addition to 24/7 video surveillance, patrols will be checking perimeter fencing, back-of-house areas and habitat areas.