WASHINGTON — It is the most wonderful time of the year and there is further proof to substantiate that.

Milo, the cat that many have been looking for since October, was found Friday morning by the USDA. He, according to a Facebook post, was caught with a net on airport grounds using the tracking service Pure Gold Pet Trackers.

According to officials, Milo was last seen at Dulles International Airport in October. Milo is the pet of a U.S. Army captain, Molly McFadden, who was returning from a four-year overseas deployment.

The captain landed from her flight with Lufthansa, a German airline, and waited for her belongings at the baggage claim. However, McFadden noticed that Milo's plastic crate was broken and that it was not present.

"He obviously didn't break it or push it out himself, and he's a cat, so he's not going to yank it in," McFadden said. "So even now, I don't really know what happened to it."

Animal rescue experts said airlines lose or kill pets traveling as cargo all too often.

Sam Connelly with Pure Gold Pet Trackers said she's recovered hundreds of lost cats, but she says cats lost by airlines are far too common.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reported 26 pets traveling as cargo died in 2016 -- another 22 were injured.

"It's unfortunate that this happens so often," Connelly said.

