At least one Michigan pastor has seen the light – and it took the form of an angel.

Glen Thorman, fire chief for East Jordan, Mich., claims a motion sensor camera captured an image of what appears to be an angel floating above his truck, according to a report on WDIV-TV (Channel 4).

"I said, 'That's an angel!' and I was just blown away," Thorman told WPBN-TV. "I couldn’t wait to send it to my wife and send it to Deneille (Moes)," pastor of Thorman's church.

"I said, ‘I got an angel, and my camera took a picture of an angel.'"

Moes is the pastor of Thorman's church. He told WPBN that he "freaked out" when he saw the image.

"I went like, ‘Whoa!'" Moes said. "And I texted him back, ‘That’s an angel.’ There wasn’t any doubt in my mind that we were looking at something supernatural.”

WPBN took the photos to a photography studio in Petoskey, where owner Joe Clark said that it could just be a moth.

"It is definitely moth-shaped in the first photo," Clark said. "You can kind of clearly see what looks, or could be interpreted as, wings and a head, but at the same time since it’s not clearly in focus and since it is what it is, there may be room for interpretation.”

Here's a look at the image so that you can judge for yourself.

