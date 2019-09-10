WASHINGTON — Metro announced that it won't stay open late for the Washington Nationals watch party in Navy Yard on Wednesday.

According to WMATA, Metro's ability to "flex" its closing times are limited due to extra service being unfunded -- meaning there's no sponsorship or payment.

Metro said it stays open late to support post-season home games only, not watch parties. Metro will close as normal Wednesday night.

In September, Metro said it was "taking a hard look" at restoring late-night hours after D.C. leaders sent a letter demanding that the transit agency makes it a top priority.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson asked Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld for service to be restored to levels not seen since 2016 when the transit agency said it needed more time to do preventative maintenance overnight.

"The time has come to return Metrorail hours to full service, and we challenge you and the Board to make restoring late-night rail service a top priority," the letter said.

Bowser and Mendelson said Metro hurt riders when it scaled service back to closing at 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said the transit agency is "taking a hard look at this issue," and said Metro leaders will present a recommendation to the board when it proposes a new budget in November.

Bowser and Mendelson said the transit agency must prioritize late-night service as it formulates its new operating budget to go into effect next summer.

