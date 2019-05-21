WASHINGTON -- Almost one in every five trains in Metro’s fleet will not be running on Wednesday morning, slowing commutes for riders across Maryland, D.C., and Virginia.

Tuesday morning, Metro pulled all of its 3000-series trains from service after a rider posted a video from inside one of the railcars that showed a door partially stuck open.

The issue could cause delays that stretch through the workweek as WMATA workers search for a cause.

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said a train door stuck open “poses a significant safety risk,” and ordered 274 of the trains be taken to a railyard in West Falls Church for investigation.

“This is exactly what a safety culture looks like,” said Wiedefeld.

An analysis of the Tuesday morning rush by MetroHero found that trains most trains arrived at least two minutes later than scheduled, amounting to about ten percent reduction of service across the system. Wiedefeld underscored that significant overcrowding was avoided by pressing extra trains into service.

Metro is not offering a timeline of when the trains will return to service, so delays could continue until Saturday when six Virginia stations are shut down for a major, summer-long rehab project.

Even still, the transit system is honoring its Rush Hour Promise refund program, allowing users with a registered SmarTrip card to receive a refund if their train is more than ten minutes late.