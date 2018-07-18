WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- The threat of a strike by Metro's largest union of employees appears to be on pause following the latest meeting with transit agency staff.

"Good progress made in the meeting, although there are no formal agreements, yet," read a tweet from Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689.

The union said both parties will "enter a cooling off period" and resume talks again on Monday.

The tweet punctuated a pair of back-to-back meetings, which Metro called a "constructive and frank discussion" Monday. The meetings were held at a undisclosed location and spokespersons from both WMATA and the union would not elaborate on what was discussed.

On Sunday, members of Local 689 voted to strike. Union leaders said Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld was "pissing on" the union's collective bargaining agreement, which expired two years ago.

Union workers insist that they are being replaced by contracted workers and the transit agency is changing policies, such as those on absenteeism and worksite locations, without consulting them.

A Metro strike, while illegal, could bring trains and buses to a standstill. Workers held a "wildcat" strike 40 years ago this week, causing massive traffic jams on city streets.

For some perspective on just how much such an act would affect DC, more than one in three federal workers ride Metrorail.

