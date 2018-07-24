WASHINGTON -- A Metro employee stabbed a man with a pocket knife after he entered her kiosk at the Friendship Heights station because he was mad about delayed service, Metropolitan police said.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Friendship Heights Metro station located at 5250 Wisconsin Avenue, NW.

Police said the suspect went into the manager's kiosk and hit the woman's arm because he was angry about the delayed service.

The Metro employee stabbed the man in his chest with a pocket knife because she was in fear of her life.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for his injuries, according to police.

