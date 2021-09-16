Metro offering deep discounts in first-ever pass sale

Riders can save up to 50% on select passes through October 15.

WASHINGTON — Starting Thursday, Metro customers will be able to save up to 50% on select passes through October 15.

For the first time ever, Metro launched a sales event that will allow riders to purchase discounted passes with unlimited trips on Metrorail and Metrobus, whether you travel one day, one week or one month.

During the sale, customers can purchase the 1-, 3-, and 7-day passes to use anytime. Monthly passes will be valid for use October 1-31, Metro said in a release.

“This is a great way to come back to work, restaurants, theater, museums, sports events and outdoor activities this fall with a pass that lets you ride at a deep discount,” said Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld in a statement. “We have also enhanced cleaning on buses and trains and improved the ventilation, making it safer and now more affordable for customers to give Metro a try.”

Along with fare and service improvements, Metro officials hope the pass sale will attract riders back to Metro following a dip in ridership because of the pandemic.

"Bringing back riders and attracting new ones will take bold action and doing things we have never done before," said Metro Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg. " This first-ever pass sale and recent fare and service improvements are just the beginning and as a Board, we will continue to pursue new ways to rebuild ridership."