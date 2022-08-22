More than 100 men attend fatherhood initiative event at Shaw High School in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Parent, Teacher, Student Association (PTSA) of Shaw High School, in East Cleveland, called on more than 100 men to help welcome students back to school this year, a news release said.
The event this morning is unique in that the PTSA is made up of all men who are graduates of the Cuyahoga Fatherhood Initiative, a program designed to help men become more involved in their child's life.
"A father's involvement in his children's lives is very important," said Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative Administrator Aldonis Grimes. "Research shows father involvement is essential to promoting good classroom behavior, better grades, and higher educational attainment levels."
This morning, the fathers and father figures not only welcomed the kids back to school, but also made a solid commitment to be there for their families financially, spiritually and emotionally, the release said.
