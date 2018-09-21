WASHINGTON -- Repairs to the Arlington Memorial Bridge have been pushed back from this weekend to the next, according to US Park Police.

The repairs were originally set to start Friday at 7 p.m., however WUSA9 learned Friday morning that the work had to be rescheduled for next weekend.

Closures will now begin on September 28 and 7 p.m. and end that Monday morning at 5 a.m. The bridge will be shut down to all traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians during that time.

Crews are going to use the weekend to bolster the center span with steel supports.

A crane will lower the beams through holes in the deck and into the bed of the Potomac River.

UPDATE: the signs are correct. Just heard from @NatlParkService that repairs on the Memorial Bridge have been moved to next weekend. @wusa9 https://t.co/bg9fhc4Y1P — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) September 21, 2018

The National Park Service is suggesting the following detours:

Metro

Francis Scott Key Bridge

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge (Interstate 66)

14th Street Bridge (Interstate 395)

Woodrow Wilson Bridge (Interstate 495, the Capital Beltway)

