'You can count on us.' Despite rising gas prices, Meals on Wheels volunteers continue supporting the community with meal deliveries.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are delivering nearly 180 meals to the community weekly in Arlington, VA.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The price at the pump continues to climb. On Thursday, the national average now hitting $4.31 a gallon, up 6 cents from last night.

Experts believe this will impact more than just the price of the pump. The ripple effect has also impacted local nonprofits and organizations in more ways than one.

In Arlington, dozens of volunteers with the local Meals on Wheels program were busy packing up meals and receiving their delivery routes.

"About two years ago when the pandemic hit, we moved to a weekly distribution, We used to have a daily distribution and the idea was that during the pandemic, we had concerns about folks having a lot of interaction with each other. We went to a weekly distribution which has actually worked out quite well," said Anne Purcell, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.

In total, the group delivers nearly 180 meals every week in Arlington, Virginia.

“I don’t think it will impact our volunteers. They are a very reliable, devoted group of people. I think they are going to be willing to absorb that extra cost. They are very devoted to their clients and so I think for us, we will just keep peddling on," said Purcell.

The last two years of the pandemic has brought additional challenges to overcome. Now, with the rising cost of gas combined with the increasing price per meal because of inflation, a Meals on Wheels spokesperson said the program is costing more money to help each person.

"We’ve gone to a lot of these new delivery systems which cost us more. We have to use paper bags, the food prices has gone up, so the price of doing business has gone up. The donations have been essential," said Purcell.

Purcell said the community has also risen to the occasion and supported them with additional donations.

"We really just have not missed a beat. It took a while to make the adjustment from the daily to the weekly but once that was done, we are just there. They can count on us," said Purcell.