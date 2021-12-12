Montgomery County Public School to host community conversation about school violence

On Monday, MCPS will host a virtual conversation after seeing a slight uptick in physical violence in schools

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools will host a virtual community meeting Monday to discuss safety in their schools, geared towards caregivers and students. Officials said the meeting comes on the heels of a slight uptick in violence across the school system.

The event will include updates and information about MCPS's commitment to health safety, psychological safety and physical safety. Caregivers and students will have opportunities to learn about resources, hear from a panel of experts and community partners, ask questions and provide feedback.

An MCPS spokesperson said they have seen an increase in physical violence since the return to in-person learning. For the first time in nearly two decades, Montgomery County began this school year without school resource officers inside its schools, out of concern that officers were disproportionately criminalizing the behavior of students of color.

Earlier this year, Montgomery County Councilman At-Large, Will Jawando along with Councilmember Craig Rice, unveiled plans to create a task force to gather ideas as to what schools without SROs should look like.

"We knew there was going to be increased needs for our students, both on the social/emotional side, obviously learning loss," Jawando said. "We have reports of widening gaps between our Black, Latino and special needs students in particular."

Jawando said the community as a whole should steer their focus to addressing the root causes of the violence they're seeing in schools.

"We have a mental health crisis," he said, adding that putting SROs back in schools would be a quick fix and ultimately does not curb the violence they've seen. "Even in the most serious instances when a weapon is brought to school, and the police are called--and they're there quickly--there's something behind why that happened. What we need to get to is the why, while keeping our students safe."

In November, Montgomery County Police arrested a 16-year-old for allegedly stabbing a classmate in the parking lot of Montgomery Blair High School. MCPD said the teenager will be charged as an adult for attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.