MCLEAN, VA -- The second daughter allegedly shot by her mother last Sunday night in Fairfax County has died.

Police said the victim died Saturday morning from her injuries. The shooting happened last Sunday in the 1500 block of Lincoln Circle in McLean, Va.

Authorities said the victims’ mother, 33-year-old Veronica Youngblood, is accused of shooting her daughters, killing one and critically injuring the other.

Five-year-old Brooklynn Youngblood was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. She died on Saturday morning. Another girl was also shot, but survived the attacked.

Police later arrested Youngblood after she fled to Ashburn and knocked on the door of an acquaintance. That person called authorities.

Deputies took Youngblood into custody and recovered the firearm they believe was involved in the shooting.

Youngblood was charged with murder.

Youngblood had her first court appearance on Tuesday and refused counsel affirming she did not have the funds to hire a lawyer. The public defender's office has been appointed to represent her because of the "serious nature" of the crime.

Additional charges are anticipated for Veronica Youngblood as the investigation continues.

