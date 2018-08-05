The McClean Bible Church welcomed grandmasters from around the world, all to say goodbye to the father of Tae Kwon Do, Jhoon Rhee.

Rhee, a Korean American, moved to the D.C. area in the 1960's, building his Tae Kwon Do empire. He taught Bruce Lee to kick and Muhammed Ali how to do an accu-punch, during his famous fight with Joe Fraizer.

Rhee was a D.C. fixture, even training presidents and Chuck Norris. He is credited with being the first to choreograph marshal arts to music and bringing Tae Kwon Do to the U.S.

He died last week. He was 86.

"I weep happy tears. When I imagine Bruce opening his arms and welcoming his friend Jhoon," said Linda Lee Caldwell, the widow of Bruce Lee.

