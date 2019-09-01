Crews responded to a vacant home in McLean for a fire early Wednesday morning, according to Fairfax Fire and Rescue.

The fire happened just before 4 a.m. at the two-story home located in the 900 block of Turkey Run Road

Fire crews are currently hitting hotspots and are expected to be at the house for several hours.

The house appears to be vacant because there is a for sale sign in the front.

Tanker task force had to be requested for the water supply since it's considered to be a rural area.

Collapse is currently a concern.

No injuries were reported.