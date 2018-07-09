Seattle Storm faces off against the Washington Mystics Friday night in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

The mayors of Seattle and Washington DC have agreed to a friendly wager, offering local goods to the winning city.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has offered items from several women-owned businesses in Seattle: Cupcake Royale, Fremont Brewing, Fuel Coffee, Fran's Chocolates, Molly Moon's Ice Cream, Rachel's Ginger Beer, and Glassbaby.

Mayor Bowser is betting flowers from Lee's Flower and Card Shop, CIVIC Vodka, Baked by Yael cakepops, half-smokes from Ben's Chili Bowl.

The losing mayor also has to wear the winning city's team jersey.

Game 1 tips off at KeyArena at 6 p.m.

