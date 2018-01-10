ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A law requiring Maryland drivers to change lanes or slow down when passing work trucks goes into effect Monday.

The law now includes transportation, service and utility vehicles, as well as dump and recycling trucks with yellow or amber flashing lights or signal devices, Maryland Transportation Authority said. These vehicles are now official protected under Maryland's current "Move Over Law." Emergency response vehicle, law enforcement vehicles and tow trucks were previously already protected under the law.

Drivers coming up behind one of the above-mentioned vehicles should move over a lane if the vehicle has flashing lights and is stopped or parked along the highway.

MDTA says the move should only be made if the driver can do so safely. If the lane change cannot be made safely, then law requires the driver to slow down while passing the vehicle.

© 2018 WUSA