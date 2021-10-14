Zebra found dead in Prince George's County in an illegal snare trap

Officials say they found the deceased zebra in a snare trap near a field.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One of the three zebras that escaped from their owner's land in Prince George's County in September has been found dead.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the body of a dead animal was reportedly found on private property in Upper Marlboro on September 16.

When Prince George's County Animal officers arrived, they found the deceased zebra in a snare trap near a field. According to Maryland officials, snare traps are illegal in Prince George's County.

At this time, officials do not know who placed the snare trap. The person who did set the trap could face charges. The Maryland Natural Resources Police will assist the Prince George's County Animal facility with the ongoing investigation.

The zebra was one of three that have been roaming the area since the beginning of September after making their way off the owner's property.

According to the Animal Legal and Historical Center at Michigan State University, there are several breeds of animals that are illegal to own in the state of Maryland. Animals listed include foxes, skunks, raccoons, bears and others. However, zebras are not one of them. Click here to read the full list.

WATCH NEXT: Man spots elusive Maryland zebra