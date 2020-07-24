Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue donates Chromebooks to Prince George's County | Most DC Thing

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Our Most D.C. Thing comes courtesy Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end and Prince George’s County native Yannick Ngakoue, who made an Instagram post announcing plans to donate Chromebooks to students in PG County to assist with distance learning.
The caption on the post read, “I was definitely one of those children who had trouble gathering school supplies, before the start of school. Growing up in a single parent/broken home makes this more special. Give back to your community even if its not impoverished. Be a hero. Bigger than ball. #operationbackpack @volunteers_of_america.”
The post challenged others to donate as well. This is the type of positivity that I love to see. Yannick Ngakoue is giving back at a time when it is especially needed.
This is the Most D.C. Thing because this effort will help families right here in the area who need it. It’s also the Most D.C. Thing because Ngakoue is himself a local product who is putting his money where his mouth is in order to see the next generation of children from Prince George’s County succeed.