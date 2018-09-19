WUSA9 reporter Scott Broom jumped into action and help save a man’s life Tuesday after spotting a car in a flooded ditch.

Around 2:50 p.m., Broom was traveling on I-95, just south of Baltimore, when he saw something out of the corner of his eye. After pulling over, Broom found an unconscious man behind the wheel who was breathing faintly with a faint pulse.

After call 911, an off-duty Maryland Transportation officer and a volunteer firefighter from New Jersey pulled over to help.

Once emergency crews arrived on scene, they immediately called for the anti-opioid drug Narcan. They believed the man was having an overdose.

According to their website, Narcan is a nasal spray “used for the treatment of an opioid emergency such as an overdose or a possible opioid overdose with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.”

After giving the drug, Broom said the man's color returned quickly and he began to take deeper breaths.

“The victim appeared to be backing away from the edge of death,” Broom said.

When the man began to become responsive, he was put into an ambulance and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A State Police spokesman said the agency is investigating the role drugs may have played in the incident and charges are possible.

#NARCANSavesLives I found this man unresponsive, wrecked in a flooded ditch beside 95So Catonsville. After responders arrived I documented. He had faint pulse/barely breathing. NARCAN was administered. Condition appeared to improve in minutes. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/FlSg77Lx5O — Scott Broom (@scottbroom) September 18, 2018

