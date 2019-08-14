BURTONSVILLE, Md. — Crews rescued a man trapped in his vehicle after two utility poles fell on top it Wednesday morning.

At least two utility poles fell on the man's car near Paint Branch High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, officials said.

Montgomery County fire spokesman Pete Piringer said the driver was likely in the wrong place at the wrong time after a dead tree feel on the utility lines causing the nearest police to snap directly over the passing vehicle.

The vehicle damage was with very little intrusion and it’s like the vehicle suspension absorbed most of the impact, Piringer said.

The man was taken from his car by emergency crews and carried away in an ambulance. The victim has not been identified at this time and his condition is unknown.

Emergency crews were still at the scene.

Old Columbia Pike was closed between Old Briggs Chaney Road and Duvall Road as a result of the incident.

No additional information has been released.

Crews were also at the scene of an overturned dump truck on Southlawn Lane at Southlawn Court near Avery Road and Gude Drive, officials said.

The truck driver was able to get out of the truck. No injuries were reported, officials said.

Wires are down across the road.

Southlawn is closed between E. Gude Drive and Avery Road, officials said.

