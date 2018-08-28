COLUMBIA, MD -- A new gun law about to go into effect in Maryland is intended to prevent mass shootings like the one in Jacksonville Florida this weekend.

Beginning October 1st, family members, therapists, police or even teachers can go to a judge for an emergency order to temporarily stop someone from buying a gun until the courts can learn more.

The so-called Red Flag Law is controversial with gun rights supporters, but it's getting a lot of attention after a Baltimore man with a history of serious mental health problems killed two and wounded 13 at a video gaming conference in Jacksonville, Fla. on Sunday with a handgun he bought legally in Maryland just a few weeks ago.

Former psychotherapist Liz Banach of Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence lobbied Maryland legislators in support of the new law.

"We do know going forward that there may be families out there right now who are in a similar position," Banach said. "Come October 1st they can legally go through steps to have guns removed from the home."

Jacksonville Shooter David Katz bought at least two handguns legally in Maryland before Sundays shooting.

His mental health history was not serious enough to disqualify him from buying a gun because he had not been committed by a judge to a secure mental health facility and his hospitalizations were less than 30 days.

