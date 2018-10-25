One Maryland county is working to build a museum in honor of an important abolitionist.

Reverend Josiah Henson was born in Charles County, Maryland, but spent much of his life as a slave in the North Bethesda area of Montgomery County.

He went on to have many accomplishments.

After the Reverend escaped slavery in the 1800s, he established a community for freed slaves, named Dawn, in Canada.

He helped guide more than 100 slaves out of bondage on the Underground Railroad.

Henson also wrote a narrative about his own life that inspired Harriet Beecher Stowe to publish her historic book about slavery, "Uncle Tom's Cabin".

In 2006, the Montgomery County Parks Department kicked off an effort to transform the plantation site where Henson lived, along modern day Old Georgetown Road, into a museum.

"This is the first opportunity for the public to really meet Reverend Henson at this historic site," said Shirl Spicer, the museum manager for the Montgomery County Parks Department.

She said the department wants to renovate the slave owners' old home on the property site into a museum. After that, they would also like to build a new visitors center on the property.

"We want to shed light on another Maryland historical figure that we hope will rise in notoriety," Spicer said.

She added the Parks Department hopes the project could completed by 2020. It is currently fundraising to pay for part of the project.

Earlier this week, a request was made to the Montgomery County Council for $680,000 to be appropriated toward the historic park project. It is currently budgeted for more than $6.3 million dollars.

Alexandria resident James E. Henson Sr. is a direct descendant of both Josiah Henson and Matthew Henson. He told WUSA9 he is proud of his relatives and that Josiah deserves to have a museum dedicated in his honor.

"He elevated himself from slavery to being depicted on the Canadian national stamp as the first African-American so honored," he said.

